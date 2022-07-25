Advertisement

Castle Rock police investigating hoax shooting call

(wcax)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement swarmed a home in Castle Rock Sunday morning, where a caller was reporting a shooting and threatening to fire at any police who showed up.

They quickly figured out not a single thing the caller was claiming was true.

“CRPD ... determined the call to be a hoax,” the Castle Rock Police Department said. “No shooting took place and there were no injuries found, but this remains an open investigation.”

Police are now investigating who was responsible for the prank call, known in law enforcement parlance as “swatting.” Law enforcement has told 11 News in the past that swatting is not only alarming for the unwitting people living at or around the purported “crime scene” but is a costly waste of time and resources for the agency responding.

In 2018, Colorado passed a law making swatting a class one misdemeanor, elevated to a felony if the response resulted in serious bodily injury or death.

