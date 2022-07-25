Body Found At UCCS Dorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UCCS Police are investigating what lead to the death of a person that was found dead inside one of their dorms Saturday night. According to Chris Valentine, the PIO for the UCCS Police Department officers were responding to a welfare check at the dorms when they made the discovery, just after 7:00 P.M in the evening.

The person has not been has been identified yet, and the cause of death has not been determined. Police do say there are no safety concerns for those that are in the dorms. The case is under investigation and they hope to release more information in the coming days.

