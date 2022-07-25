2 people injured in shooting in eastern Colorado Springs Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 2 people were injured in a shooting in eastern Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to the area of E. Platte Avenue and N. Academy Blvd. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two people victims with “possible” gunshot wounds.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. CSPD has not released possible suspect information at the time of this writing.

We will update this article as we learn more.

