1 person hospitalized following a serious crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday.

Police had very few details available last time 11 News checked in. First responders received a call just after 11:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. The area is just west of I-25.

As of noon multiple lanes were closed along the westbound side of Lake Avenue for the investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to an incident impacting traffic.

#workingtrapped #ColoradoSpringsFire T4 T8 and E4 are currently working a single car mvc on WB Lake Ave. East of Venitucci Blvd. One person being extricated. Avoid the area, WB Lake closed at Venitucci. pic.twitter.com/82G7A1TzcI — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 25, 2022

