1 person hospitalized following a serious crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday

Serious crash along Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs 7/25/22.
Serious crash along Lake Ave. in Colorado Springs 7/25/22.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday.

Police had very few details available last time 11 News checked in. First responders received a call just after 11:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. The area is just west of I-25.

As of noon multiple lanes were closed along the westbound side of Lake Avenue for the investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to an incident impacting traffic.

