1 person hospitalized following a serious crash in southwest Colorado Springs on Monday
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a serious crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs on Monday.
Police had very few details available last time 11 News checked in. First responders received a call just after 11:30 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash near Lake Avenue and Venetucci Boulevard. The area is just west of I-25.
As of noon multiple lanes were closed along the westbound side of Lake Avenue for the investigation.
