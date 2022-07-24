Suspected drunk driver crashes into crane at Colorado Springs construction site

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a suspected drunk driver careened into a “huge” construction crane in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

The crane won.

The driver was traveling on Beverly Street when he swerved off road into a construction site just west of Austin Bluffs. Police tell 11 News the car was significantly damaged and both people in the vehicle hurt after it hit the construction equipment. There was minimal damage to the crane itself.

The driver is expected to be charged with DUI.

The conditions of the driver and passenger have not been released, but police tell 11 News their injuries were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.