One person in critical condition from multi-car crash on South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in critical condition from a multi-car crash on South Academy late last night.

Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they were called to this crash around 11:00pm Saturday. Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to remove a person that was trapped in their car. The person involved was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

CSPD tells 11 News the roads reopened as of 1:50am. 11 News will continue to update this article as we learn more.

