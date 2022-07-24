Advertisement

One person in critical condition from multi-car crash on South Academy

Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to remove a person that was trapped in their car. The person involved was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:40 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in critical condition from a multi-car crash on South Academy late last night.

Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News they were called to this crash around 11:00pm Saturday. Colorado Springs Fire Department worked to remove a person that was trapped in their car. The person involved was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures.

CSPD tells 11 News the roads reopened as of 1:50am. 11 News will continue to update this article as we learn more.

