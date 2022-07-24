Mother of six killed in Pueblo car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is finding forgiveness through their grieve. The Cordova family is devastated after the loss of Juli Cordova, who was a mother of six.

Her sister, Marie Cordova, says Juli was an amazing women who was taken too soon. Juli lost her life after a crash in Pueblo on Tuesday. Her vehicle was stuck by another car, which resulted in her car hitting a traffic light pole. Two of her children were in the vehicle at the time; the youngest just turned one month old. Marie says both children are doing well and are expected to make a full recovery.

Julia worked as a CNA and her sister tells us Juli often worked two jobs to support her children.

This family is no stranger to loss. Marie tells us Juli lost one of her children twelve years ago due to health complications, and that Juli was just grateful for the time she had with her child.

Shortly before the crash, Marie says Juli was on the phone with her fiance, and that the family finds comfort knowing she heard loving words before the tragic accident.

As of now, Marie tells us she does think there was any impaired driving involved in the crash. We have reached to to police to confirm this information, but have not yet heard back.

Juli’s family says she was very involved in church and they know she would want them to forgive the other driver involved.

“I pray for her family, I pray for her, like I said my sister was heavily involved in church and she wouldn’t want me to hate this women or be angry at her she would just want me to forgive her,” Marie Cordova.

The family has posted a GoFund me campaign to raise money for funeral costs and medical bills. This link can be found on our website under Find It.

