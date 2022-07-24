Colorado restaurant and bar partners with “Fight Back for Ukraine” for war fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Ivywild School in Colorado Springs, Colo. held a fundraiser towards the efforts in Ukraine today in its bar and restaurant by the name of Principal’s Office. Two new drinks were introduced as part of the fundraiser: an alcoholic drink called the “Trident” (part of the Ukrainian coat of arms) and a non-alcoholic drink called “Slava Ukraini” (”Glory to Ukraine”). The proceeds from the drinks and 10 percent of all net sales for the day at the restaurant and bar will go to Fight Back for Ukraine.

Fight Back for Ukraine is a Colorado Springs and Geneva, Switzerland based non-profit that supplies equipment to Ukrainian forces. Since March of 2022, Fight Back for Ukraine has successfully carried out six deliveries of food, medical supplies, surveillance drones, metal detectors and thermal imaging equipment to State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Supplies are provided to both the Ukrainian army and soldiers, as well to citizen soldiers. Gomez says the latter is their primary focus, as these territory defense forces are often neglected.

“Other countries’ military hardware is going toward the army and the soldiers, and we actually supply some of that as well. The 95th airborne assault group, the 72nd mechanized brigade, so those regular army units in Ukraine,” says Gomez. “And we’re in this niche where most of it is going toward territory defense forces, which are the citizen soldiers now.... those territory defense forces are often left at the bottom of the totem pole and don’t have what they need, the necessary equipment.”

Gomez also cites the importance of keeping attention on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Unfortunately there are so many other news items out there right now with mass killings and inflation and whatever, [such as] January 6. So our tension is drawn somewhere else and yet the fighting has continued,” Gomez states.

More information about Fight Back for Ukraine and their cause can be found by clicking here.

