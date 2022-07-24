3 shot in eastern Colorado; suspect dead following car chase

LAMAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A high-speed chase with a triple-shooting suspect ended near the Colorado/Kansas state line Saturday.

Law enforcement cornered the suspect in a field near Holly after a miles-long pursuit starting in Granada. With nowhere to go, authorities say the wanted man took his own life.

The suspect, who has not been identified at the time of this writing, is accused of shooting three people inside a Lamar apartment early Saturday afternoon. Lamar police were called to the Lamar Apartments off Mullen Street on reports of gunshots in the building and found two people dead and one injured.

Officers had information on a suspect vehicle with a single occupant and immediately put out a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert.

" A Granada Police Department officer located the vehicle and law enforcement officers from the Granada Police Department, the Prowers County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife pursued the suspect after he fled from officers in the vehicle in eastern Prowers County in Colorado,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

As the state took law enforcement closer to Kansas, deputies with the Hamilton County, Kansas, sheriff’s office joined the pursuit, placing stop sticks in the road to immobilize the suspect’s vehicle.

“The suspect continued to flee from officers in the vehicle and eventually stopped in a field near Holly, Colorado. The suspect exited the vehicle and used a handgun to take his own life,” CBI said.

No law enforcement was hurt.

The victims have not been identified. Police say the two killed were a man and a woman, and the surviving victim a second woman. Lamar police and CBI continue to investigate.

