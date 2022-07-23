Advertisement

Saguache County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 85-year-old

Mary Drake
Mary Drake(Saguache County Sheriff’s Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:32 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing woman from Moffat.

Deputies say Mary Drake, 85-years-old, was reportedly last seen at her home at 58000 block of County Road CC, Moffat, Colorado, at around 4 p.m. Friday. Mary reportedly does not drive and “did not tell anyone close to her that she was leaving or going away”.

K-9 teams from Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office were called in to assist in the search but turned up empty. Saguache County Search and Rescue also arrived on scene with several team members, and thermal imaging and a ground search of the area was performed. The search was called off because of late hours. Air assets have also been requested for an early morning search and additional SAR team members have been requested.

Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts should contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.

The sheriff’s office tells 11 News they are working to get a picture of Mary. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

