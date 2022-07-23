Police: Intoxicated man accidentally shoots friend in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs have one person in custody following a reported shooting. It happened near South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say the reporting party said the victim was in the area and when they arrived witnesses reportedly told them there had been a drive-by shooting. The stories by the people on scene were reportedly “inconsistent”.

CSPD later learned an intoxicated man was handling a loaded handgun and had accidentally shot his friend. All parties involved are reportedly involved in active duty military in the U.S. Army. Their chain of command has been notified, according to CSPD.

The person who discharged the weapon has been served and released. His identity has not yet been released. The current condition of the victim is unknown.

