Advertisement

Police: Intoxicated man accidentally shoots friend in Southeast Colorado Springs

Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.
Portage Co. law enforcement clear situation in Plover Wednesday night.(WSAW)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs have one person in custody following a reported shooting. It happened near South Academy Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say the reporting party said the victim was in the area and when they arrived witnesses reportedly told them there had been a drive-by shooting. The stories by the people on scene were reportedly “inconsistent”.

CSPD later learned an intoxicated man was handling a loaded handgun and had accidentally shot his friend. All parties involved are reportedly involved in active duty military in the U.S. Army. Their chain of command has been notified, according to CSPD.

The person who discharged the weapon has been served and released. His identity has not yet been released. The current condition of the victim is unknown.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe
File photo.
Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon
The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Monkeypox Gfx
Monkeypox case identified in El Paso County
Rental scam graphic.
Police in Colorado warn of a rental scam taking place over text

Latest News

Arrest graphic
3 bail bondsmen facing burglary and kidnapping charges
Police say if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is
Fountain Police warn residents about rental scam
Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab
Colorado man sentenced after teen dies from fentanyl overdose
Hot Saturday - Cooler/Wetter Sunday
Hot Start to the Weekend