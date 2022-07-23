Advertisement

Pikes Peak Pride back in full swing

This is the first year this event has happened since the start of the pandemic. Hundreds in the LGBTQ community and fellow allies are coming together to celebrate unity at Alamo Square Park. Everyone is welcomed.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The community is coming together to celebrate equality with Pikes Peak Pride. The theme this year is ‘Flaunt Your Pride’.

“This is used to express yourself and more often,” said Kelley Herrera. “I see people here in all sorts of shapes, colors and sexualities and I’ve never felt more welcomed. I feel more at peace with myself.”

“As a disabled LGBTQ person, it’s a safe space,” said Spencer Stark, Attendee. “I am trying to reteach my brain that I can exist in public spaces. Being disabled and coming to a thing like this is really terrifying but it’s a party and it’s fun.”

Each stand at Pikes Peak Pride provides resources for queer people of all ages and gender. Attendees tell 11 News this is the best place to learn about yourself.

“If you were worried about judgments, something being wrong or feeling like you will say something wrong, you are not going to explore,” said Linda Gentile, Attendee. “You are not going to learn and develop as a person. Being able to come out and be yourself is a way to develop.”

This weekend, it is all about flaunting your pride and accepting the skin that you are in. Pikes Peak Pride will run Saturday from 10:00am to 7:00pm and on Sunday, July 24th from 10:00am to 7:00pm at Alamo Square Park. The Pikes Peak Parade will begin at 11:00am; starting southbound on Tejon Street from Platte Avenue to Vermijo Street.

