Advertisement

K-9 praised in drug bust of $1.5 million of meth

Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.
Authorities in Florida report a police K-9 helped the team with a $1.5 million drug bust.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:50 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida are praising the work of a police K-9 after he helped in a major meth bust.

The Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando shared a photo this week of K-9 Rico standing with several bags of methamphetamine that they say were seized in a recent search.

The department reported that Rico sniffed out 45 pounds of the illegal drug with a street value of $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’
File photo.
Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon
Brandon Hernandez arrest photo
Man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs to fuel fentanyl addiction

Latest News

FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
‘A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab
Colorado man sentenced after teen dies from fentanyl overdose
Hot Saturday - Cooler/Wetter Sunday
Hot Start to the Weekend
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old in Texas