Colorado man sentenced after teen dies from fentanyl overdose

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was sentenced to more than six decades behind bars for several disturbing crimes carried out during an apparent house party.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the sentence for 27-year-old Jorge Alexander Che-Quiab. Following a six-day trial back in May, Che-Quiab was sentenced to 64 years to life in prison on Thursday.

The DA’s Office shared some details on the case with the public in a news release stating Aurora Police were called to Che-Quiab’s home in August of 2020 for an overdose victim. When police arrived on scene, they found a young girl unresponsive. It was determined the 16-year-old girl had overdosed on fentanyl provided to her by Che-Quiab. Even worse, Che-Quiab reportedly told police he had noticed the girl appeared to have overdosed the night before, but decided to go to bed instead of calling 911. During the investigation authorities also learned Che-Quiab had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl the same night. About 300 pills laced with fentanyl and several “bricks” of heroin were found inside Che-Quiab’s home.

911 was called by someone other than Che-Quiab.

“He played Russian roulette with people’s lives,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Darcy Kofol said of Che-Quiab. “He was only thinking about himself that night. He knew exactly what was in those pills and he crushed them up and gave them to those girls.”

Che-Quiab was sentenced for the following charges:

-Manslaughter: 12 years (consecutive to all counts)

-Controlled substance distribution to a minor: 20 years (consecutive to all counts)

-Controlled substance distribution to a minor: 20 years (consecutive to all counts)

-Possession with intent to distribute heroin: 8 years (concurrent)

-Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl: 8 years (concurrent)

-Sexual assault of a child: 12 years to life (consecutive to all counts)

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor: 12 years (concurrent)

-Sexual assault (victim under 15): 12 years to life (concurrent)

“I am committed to aggressively prosecuting those who distribute this toxic and deadly poison in our community,” District Attorney John Kellner said. “As we’ve tragically witnessed, these fentanyl pills can be just as deadly as a bullet. It’s important to note that Mr. Che-Quiab had multiple chances to call for medical attention. Instead, he made the cowardly decision to go to sleep and do nothing. He was able to wake up in the morning, but this victim was not. His actions were reckless and egregious.”

