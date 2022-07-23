Advertisement

3 bail bondsmen facing burglary and kidnapping charges

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:06 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say three bail bondmen are facing charges for kidnapping and burglary Friday.

The police department says they were contacted by an employee of a bail bond company asking for assistance in locating a wanted person.

A sergeant and officers responded to the area near Pikes Peak Avenue and North Murray Boulevard. The bondsmen were reportedly told the officers would not be involved with apprehending the wanted party because was a third parties home. The bondsmen had reportedly been trying for hours to have the wanted party,m or anyone come out of the residence.

A little while later, CSPD got a 911 call from people in the residence saying someone had broken into their home.

As the sergeant and officers arrived, they determined the bondsmen entered the residence but “did not have leqal authority to do so”.

The three bondsmen, who have not been identified, were arrested for burglary and kidnapping. The wanted party by the bondsmen was also contacted and arrested.

