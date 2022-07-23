1 person sent to the hospital after trash truck rolls over on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person is in the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene I25 MM138 of serious traffic accident rollover with a commercial truck. Engine 4, Truck 4, and Haz Mat 14 were able successfully rescue the driver who is in critical condition and being transported to an area hospital. pic.twitter.com/ioeAmBTBIk — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 23, 2022

The rollover happened on I-25 just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Drivers should avoid the area as southbound I-25 at Tejon is currently closed.

Officers tell 11 News only one vehicle was involved, which was a trash truck.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

I/25 Southbound at S Tejon (milemarker 140) is currently closed due to rollover traffic accident. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) July 23, 2022

