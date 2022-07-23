Advertisement

1 person sent to the hospital after trash truck rolls over on I-25

Colorado Springs Police say one person is in the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday.
Colorado Springs Police say one person is in the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person is in the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday.

The rollover happened on I-25 just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Drivers should avoid the area as southbound I-25 at Tejon is currently closed.

Officers tell 11 News only one vehicle was involved, which was a trash truck.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe
File photo.
Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon
Monkeypox Gfx
Monkeypox case identified in El Paso County
The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Rental scam graphic.
Police in Colorado warn of a rental scam taking place over text

Latest News

This is the first year this event has happened since the start of the pandemic. Hundreds in the...
Pikes Peak Pride back in full swing
Mary Drake
FOUND: Saguache County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 85-year-old
Big time heat today, cooler Sunday
Hot Start to the Weekend
Arrest graphic
3 bondsmen facing burglary and kidnapping charges