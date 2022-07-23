1 person sent to the hospital after trash truck rolls over on I-25
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person is in the hospital following a rollover crash Saturday.
The rollover happened on I-25 just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Drivers should avoid the area as southbound I-25 at Tejon is currently closed.
Officers tell 11 News only one vehicle was involved, which was a trash truck.
One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
