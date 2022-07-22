Utilities responds to power outage in southern Colorado Springs
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is working to restore a power outage on the south side of Colorado Springs.
Officials say about 2,500 customers near Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue.
A crew is responding to the area. Treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops.
The cause of the outage is still unknown. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Click here for a current outage map or to track the status.
