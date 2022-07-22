Utilities responds to power outage in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities is working to restore a power outage on the south side of Colorado Springs.

Officials say about 2,500 customers near Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue.

We're responding to an electric outage in southern Colorado Springs, affecting about 2,500 customers. The outage is in the area of Nevada Avenue and Lake Avenue. A crew is responding.



A crew is responding to the area.

The cause of the outage is still unknown. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

