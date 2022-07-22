Tina Peters turns herself in after arrest warrant issued for bond violation Thursday

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - According to the Piktin County Sheriff’s Office, Tina Peters was booked into the Pitkin County Jail Thursday night for an outstanding warrant.

The warrant was issued Thursday after she reportedly “violated another term of her $25,000 bail.” Click here to read more on the warrant.

Authorities say Peters posted bond and was released at 10:24 p.m Thursday.

Our news partners in Denver say Peters is scheduled to appear in a Mesa County courtroom for a hearing at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

No other information was available at the time.

