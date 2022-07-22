Search for 2 suspects underway in attempted murder case out of Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - All but two people involved a shooting in Fountain this week have been accounted for, according to police.

Fountain Police shared photos of a suspect vehicle and two people they believe were involved in a shooting that was carried out on Wednesday at about 3:40 p.m. Police were called to the 900 block of Legend Oak Drive on a report of an aggravated robbery. Before officers arrived, the suspects fled the area in a dark-grey Honda sedan with a Colorado temporary tag. The suspect vehicle might have minor rear-end damage.

Three victims were identified by police. One of the victims had a minor wound from the shooting.

Detectives were able to locate surveillance videos of the incident, and identified that three of the suspects had handguns. Within the next 90 minutes, two of the suspects were located in the area of E. Ohio Avenue in Fountain. Both suspects were juvenile males. One of the juveniles has been convicted twice for violent crimes. Both were charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and menacing among other charges.

Two other suspects are still at large. Police say they were masked at the time of the crime and believe they are between the ages of 15 and 19.

Photos of the suspects are at the top of this article.

“We know the pictures are horrible but it’s what we got,” police wrote on social media.

If you have information on this crime or the identity of the suspects you’re asked to call (719) 382-4255.

