Advertisement

Police in Colorado warn of a rental scam taking place over text

Rental scam graphic.
Rental scam graphic.(Brett VA / Flickr / CC BY-SA 3.0 US)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A scam appears to be making the rounds in the Fountain area south of Colorado Springs.

Fountain Police put out a warning to the public on Friday stating someone is posing as a property owner. Police even shared a number the alleged scammer is using, 719-283-7008.

Police say the scammer has claimed to be a woman named Savannah Lynne Nienaber in the past. The identity the suspect has been recently using is “Alexander Pawlicki.” The scammer even provides a photocopy, via text, of an Illinois driver’s license for an Alexander Pawlicki.

The scammer uses multiple social media sites to advertise properties before requesting payments tied to a fake rental agreement. The suspect is using a Zelle account with an associated email of tjbarker2012@gmail.com, according to police.

“We understand the economy is tough right now and we are all looking for a great deal on properties, but if it sounds too good to be true it usually is,” police wrote on social media. “Please double check with the rental property you are looking at and the associated rental property company before providing any money through social media or other apps to include Apple Pay, Zelle, FB Marketplace, or Paypal.”

If you believe you were a victim of this scam in Fountain, call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’
Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe
File photo.
Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon
Brandon Hernandez arrest photo
Man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs to fuel fentanyl addiction

Latest News

Charges dismissed against former employee in death of Union Printers Home resident
Relief by Sunday
Hot Start to the Weekend
Relief by Sunday
Relief by Sunday!
Goat Mowers wildfire mitigation
WATCH: Calhan goats mow properties to help with fire mitigation in El Paso County