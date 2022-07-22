Police in Colorado warn of a rental scam taking place over text

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A scam appears to be making the rounds in the Fountain area south of Colorado Springs.

Fountain Police put out a warning to the public on Friday stating someone is posing as a property owner. Police even shared a number the alleged scammer is using, 719-283-7008.

Police say the scammer has claimed to be a woman named Savannah Lynne Nienaber in the past. The identity the suspect has been recently using is “Alexander Pawlicki.” The scammer even provides a photocopy, via text, of an Illinois driver’s license for an Alexander Pawlicki.

The scammer uses multiple social media sites to advertise properties before requesting payments tied to a fake rental agreement. The suspect is using a Zelle account with an associated email of tjbarker2012@gmail.com, according to police.

“We understand the economy is tough right now and we are all looking for a great deal on properties, but if it sounds too good to be true it usually is,” police wrote on social media. “Please double check with the rental property you are looking at and the associated rental property company before providing any money through social media or other apps to include Apple Pay, Zelle, FB Marketplace, or Paypal.”

If you believe you were a victim of this scam in Fountain, call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.