Pikes Peak Pride returns to downtown Colorado Springs this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the first time in two years, Pikes Peak Pride is returning to downtown Colorado Springs.

Organizers have been working hard to make this years event one-of-a-kind. This year the theme is “Flaunt your Pride” and will have two full days of vendor booths, food trucks and high energy entertainment, including a parade on Sunday.

Sunday is also family day, which means plenty of youth-oriented programs like rainbow art activities, drag story time, a chalk contest and more.

On Friday, organizers kicked off the event by making a rainbow colored crosswalk at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Tejon Street.

The event is happening at Alamo Square Park, near the Pioneer Museum on Saturday/ Sunday from 10 AM to 7 PM. — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) July 22, 2022

The event will be Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend. Click here for more information.

