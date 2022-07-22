Pikes Peak Pride returns to downtown Colorado Springs this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the first time in two years, Pikes Peak Pride is returning to downtown Colorado Springs.
Organizers have been working hard to make this years event one-of-a-kind. This year the theme is “Flaunt your Pride” and will have two full days of vendor booths, food trucks and high energy entertainment, including a parade on Sunday.
Sunday is also family day, which means plenty of youth-oriented programs like rainbow art activities, drag story time, a chalk contest and more.
On Friday, organizers kicked off the event by making a rainbow colored crosswalk at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Tejon Street.
The event will be Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend. Click here for more information.
