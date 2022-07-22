Advertisement

Pikes Peak Pride returns to downtown Colorado Springs this weekend

For the first time in two years, Pikes Peak Pride is returning to downtown Colorado Springs.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the first time in two years, Pikes Peak Pride is returning to downtown Colorado Springs.

Organizers have been working hard to make this years event one-of-a-kind. This year the theme is “Flaunt your Pride” and will have two full days of vendor booths, food trucks and high energy entertainment, including a parade on Sunday.

Sunday is also family day, which means plenty of youth-oriented programs like rainbow art activities, drag story time, a chalk contest and more.

On Friday, organizers kicked off the event by making a rainbow colored crosswalk at the intersection of Colorado Avenue and Tejon Street.

The event will be Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend. Click here for more information.

