Monkeypox case identified in El Paso County

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A case of monkeypox was identified in El Paso County, according to the county health agency.

El Paso County Public Health made the announcement on Friday and stated the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is the lead agency on this investigation when it comes to contract tracing associated with the case. There have been 36 cases in Colorado in 2022 and most cases resolve on their own within four weeks.

“Individual risk to the public continues to be low. Monkeypox may begin with flu-like symptoms that may include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion,” part of a news release issued by El Paso County Public Health reads. “Typically, a rash or skin bumps develop within one to three days after the onset of fever, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body. Monkeypox can look like syphilis, herpes, blisters, or even acne. Anyone can get monkeypox through close contact — which includes sexual contact — with someone who has the virus. Brief interactions without physical contact are unlikely to result in transmission.”

Click here for more information from CDPHE.

A limited number of vaccine appointments are available, click here for the appointment request form. Eligible Coloradans include men aged 18 years and older who are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

