MISSING: 7-year-old boy was visiting father in Colorado, was supposed to be returned to his mom on July 18

Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are hoping for help with locating a missing child.

Photos of 7-year-old Thaddeus Lewis and his father Jadrian Craig Lewis are at the top of this article. Police say Thaddeus was last seen in the 2000 block of Jerry murphy Road in Pueblo, possibly staying in a 1998 green Honda Accord.

Police add Thaddeus was supposed to return to his mother in Texas on July 18.

If you have any information on the location of Thaddeus you’re asked to call 719-320-6045.

