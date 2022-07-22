Advertisement

Man loses large part of arm after alligator bite in Florida lake, officials say

A man lost a large part of his arm when was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida lake. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A man lost a large part of his arm when was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida lake.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota, was swimming at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp when he was bitten by an alligator.

Based on the severity of Merda’s injuries, the alligator was most likely a large one, according to wildlife expert Justin Matthews.

“A 6-footer can rip your arm off, this alligator here being that close to people, I think someone has fed him before,” Matthews said.

Experts urge people to not swim in these types of bodies of water or feed the alligators.

Merda was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not being released by the hospital.

FWC says they are still working on trapping this gator and are continuing their investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’
Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe
File photo.
Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon
Brandon Hernandez arrest photo
Man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs to fuel fentanyl addiction

Latest News

The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers
Colorado Springs Utilities is working to restore a power outage on the south side of Colorado...
Utilities responds to power outage in southern Colorado Springs
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
7.22.22
Hot Start to the Weekend