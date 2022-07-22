Local boy receives 911 hero award from El Paso County deputies

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A local teenager now has an award to show off after making a quick call to the El Paso County Deputies when his mothers vehicle would not stop on the interstate.

12-year-old Jackson Nixon was given the 911 hero award on Thursday at a Fountain fire station.

Deputies say Jackson called 911 when his mother, Lacey, could not get her vehicle to stop accelerating along I-25 because the brakes were not working. Jackson called for help and deputies started toward them. The little boy relayed the instructions from the communications center on the stuck brake and then reportedly put the phone on speaker so she could hear the instructions directly.

“You have to stay calm in a situation like that. You can breathe really loudly if you need to, but stay calm as much as you can and try to call emergency services because it’s very safe to, because if you don’t then that’s a really bad idea because then you don’t know what’s going to go on,” says Jackson.

Deputies say he was very scared but spoke clearly and articulately.

Thanks to the dispatchers instructions, the engine of the vehicle shut off. That when the vehicle went off the road into the ditch and then caught on fire in the engine. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Jackson’s mom says she is certain things could have turned out worse if he hadn’t thought to call and get help and is immensely proud of him.

