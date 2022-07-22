Advertisement

FCC is cracking down on ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for...
Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:12 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever received a robocall saying, “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty,” you’re not alone.

The Federal Communications Commission said Thursday that telecom providers in the United States will be required to block millions of those robocalls every day.

The order targets a group of 13 individuals and six companies, specifically.

That group is accused of sending more than 8 billion messages advertising extended vehicle warranties since 2018.

Most of those calls are considered illegal under U.S. law.

Robocalls about extended car warranties have been the No. 1 consumer complaint to the FCC for the past two years.

The FCC said telecom companies that continue to allow the illegal calls could face penalties.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’
Brandon Hernandez arrest photo
Man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs to fuel fentanyl addiction
Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe
File photo.
Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon

Latest News

A baby red fox is back in the wild after she recovered from a broken leg.
CPW: Red fox returns to the wild after suffering a broken leg from a leg hold trap
A clip shows never-before-seen video of then-President Donald Trump recording a message for his...
Trump calls election 'stolen' in video message day after Capitol riots
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
Kelly Titchenell sits on her porch in Mather, Pa., holding a photo of her mother Diania Kronk,...
3 more charged after 911 operator accused of not sending help to woman who died