CPW: Red fox returns to the wild after suffering a broken leg from a leg hold trap

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A baby red fox is back in the wild after she recovered from a broken leg. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the fox kit was found this spring in Monte Vista and was taken to their Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Del Norte.

The kit suffered from a broken leg from a leg hold trap.

🦊 Coming your way with a wildlife rehab success story!



This spring, Monte Vista district wildlife manager Tyler Cerny picked up this red fox kit that had suffered a broken leg in a leg hold trap. It was taken to our Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Del Norte. pic.twitter.com/dFdiGUGmYV — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) July 21, 2022

Facility managers took the fox to see a vet in Durango, who pinned two broken bones back together. Antibiotics were given to the fox for a few weeks. It took weeks for her to heal, but she was given live mice to make sure she was keying in on live prey.

During the healing process, the fox lived in a bear pen, with plenty of room to run and regain strength. Once the pins were removed in a follow up vet visit, she was ready for release!

She was successfully released back into the wild last weekend. Here she is as she took of into her new life:

Cerny successfully released the fox back into the wild last weekend. Watch as she took off like a bolt of lightning back into her natural home on a healthy leg. pic.twitter.com/Hmj481JJXF — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) July 21, 2022

