Advertisement

CPW: Red fox returns to the wild after suffering a broken leg from a leg hold trap

A baby red fox is back in the wild after she recovered from a broken leg.
A baby red fox is back in the wild after she recovered from a broken leg.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:03 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A baby red fox is back in the wild after she recovered from a broken leg. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the fox kit was found this spring in Monte Vista and was taken to their Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility in Del Norte.

The kit suffered from a broken leg from a leg hold trap.

Facility managers took the fox to see a vet in Durango, who pinned two broken bones back together. Antibiotics were given to the fox for a few weeks. It took weeks for her to heal, but she was given live mice to make sure she was keying in on live prey.

During the healing process, the fox lived in a bear pen, with plenty of room to run and regain strength. Once the pins were removed in a follow up vet visit, she was ready for release!

She was successfully released back into the wild last weekend. Here she is as she took of into her new life:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’
Brandon Hernandez arrest photo
Man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs to fuel fentanyl addiction
Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe
File photo.
Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon

Latest News

Wetter and cooler by late weekend
Drier and hotter to finish the week
Covid-19 cases decline despite new variants
Covid-19 cases declining in Colorado, increasing nationwide
The murder case against Morphew was dismissed in April.
WATCH - Barry Morphew pleads guilty to forgery charges
Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe