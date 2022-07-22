Charges dismissed against former employee in death of Union Printers Home resident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (The Gazette) - With less than three weeks left before the scheduled trial of a former resident nurse at Union Printers Home accused of negligence in the death of a patient, all charges filed against her were dismissed on Thursday.

Margarita Sam, 88, died in February 2020 after walking out of the assisted-living facility. She was found on the grounds and had suffered hypothermia.

“Everything that has happened in the last 2½ years have been senseless,” Rosalie Warren told The Gazette following the dismissal of her case. “Ms. Sam’s death is something that shouldn’t have happened, but given the circumstances. ... It wasn’t my fault.”

The circumstances, according to Warren, were the fault of the administration who ran the now-defunct Union Printers Home. Warren wouldn’t elaborate, as she is now set to speak with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office about Union Printers Home.

“I’m going to be working with the Attorney General’s Office to bring the appropriate people to justice,” Warren said.

Warren, 53, stood accused of at-risk negligence resulting in the death of Sam.

During the preliminary hearing for Warren in May, the prosecution attempted to show the timeline of events that led to Sam’s death. A former investigator with the Attorney General’s Office, Ali Thompson, claimed during the hearing that Warren’s inaction led to the death.

“This was a completely avoidable incident,” Thompson said during the preliminary hearing.

