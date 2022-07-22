Advertisement

Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans

Amazon has released its first fleet of Rivian all-electric delivery vans built in Illinois. (Source: WLS)
By Mark Rivera
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:18 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLS) - Amazon has released its first fleet of Rivian all-electric delivery vans built in Illinois.

Hundreds of the electric delivery vans are now hitting the road – all part of Amazon’s climate pledge to reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon is relying on Rivian vehicles to help meet that goal, investing more than $1 billion in the company to make a custom fleet of electric vans.

Drivers will start and end their days at Amazon fulfillment centers, charging the vehicle overnight for the next day’s shift – no gas stops needed.

The electric vans are starting out in more than a dozen cities across the U.S., including Nashville, St. Louis, Dallas and Seattle. While the initial rollout consists of a few hundred vehicles, Jeff Bezos said he wants to see 100,000 of them on the road by the end of the decade.

The new vehicles include touchscreens for drivers with all the package information and navigation they need. There are also more upgrades, like heated and cooled seats and steering wheels, exterior cameras, automatic emergency breaking and collision-warning technology.

Amazon expects to have thousands of Rivian vans in more than 100 U.S. cities by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’
Missing boy Thaddeus Lewis pictured on the left. His father, Jadrian Craig Lewis, on the right.
Missing boy found safe
File photo.
Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon
Brandon Hernandez arrest photo
Man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs to fuel fentanyl addiction

Latest News

The monarch butterfly, an unmistakable sign of spring, is now considered an endangered species...
Monarch butterflies declining in numbers
Colorado Springs Utilities is working to restore a power outage on the south side of Colorado...
Utilities responds to power outage in southern Colorado Springs
In this photo provided by Ian Winner, people subdue a person who assaulted U.S. Rep. Lee...
Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally
7.22.22
Hot Start to the Weekend
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota,...
Man loses large part of arm after alligator bite in Florida lake, officials say