What to know about Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s time to dust off your cowboy boots and hats, the 126th Cheyenne Frontier Days opens Friday, July 22nd.

The 10-day-long western spectacle began as a cowboy roundup in 1897, featuring bronco busting contests, steer roping, and pony races. The rodeo expanded over the years and more affiliated events have been added. Today, organizers say it’s one of the most authentic and largest rodeo events in the world, drawing tens of thousands of tourists and athletes to Cheyenne.

Here’s what you need to know about Cheyenne Frontier Days 2022.

THE RODEO

In a modified, tournament-style format, top professionals from across the world will compete for more than $1 million in prize money, in events such as bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc, and more. Winners of each performance will advance to the semifinals and finals. The final competition will begin on Sunday.

FRONTIER NIGHTS

When the sun sets on the park, the country stars emerge for Frontier Nights. Music icons, such as Garth Brooks, Kid Rock, and Miranda Lambert will perform at 8 p.m. on select days. Professional bull riders will entertain the crowd on July 25 and 26.

July 22: Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett

July 23: Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams

July 24: Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick & Brett Kissel

July 25-26: Professional Bull Riders – Team Series

July 27: Kid Rock with Night Ranger

July 28: Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll and Nelly

July 29: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson

July 30: Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane

July 23 - 31: PRCA Rodeo Action

CARNIVAL MIDWAY

10:30 a.m. - Midnight, July 22-30

10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., July 31

Armbands: $35

ADMISSION

Admission into Frontier Park is $5 per person. If you have already purchased Rodeo or Frontier Nights tickets or a carnival armband for that day, admission is free.

Seating begins one hour prior to the event start time. PRCA Rodeo seating begins at noon. Frontier Nights seating begins at 7 p.m.

SECURITY

Guests are encouraged to bring only necessary items. Pets are not permitted, with the exception of service dogs. Some areas may require you to be 21 years of age and have a valid ID. According to CFD’s website, security procedures are subject to change at any time.

Closed circuit cameras have been installed

Firearms or weapons will not be allowed

All Frontier Park entrances will include bag and security checkpoints

Permitted items must be contained within a clear bag, a purse, fanny pack, or clutch

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Take a break from the park and enjoy some free pancakes in downtown Cheyenne. Volunteers will serve up more than 100,000 flapjacks, cook 3,000 pounds of ham, and serve 9,200 cartons of milk and 520 gallons of coffee, along with 630 pounds of butter and 475 gallons of syrup.

July 25, 27, 29 from 7-9 a.m.

PARADES

Marching bands, horse-drawn carriages, floats, and more will take over the streets for the annual CFD grand parades. They will take place July 23, 26, 28, and 30 and 9 a.m.

The parade starts in front of the Wyoming Capitol and follows the parade route marked in red on the map.

USAF AIR SHOW

The Wings Over Warren airshow will feature the USAF Thunderbirds, UH-1N Hueys, a B-1B Lancer and more. It will be conducted as a “drive-in” style performance on July 27, with a practice fly-by on July 25.

Schedule:

July 25:

Thunderbird Practice: 3 p.m. (Rogers Rd closed north of Central Ave.) *Open only to Department of Defense ID card holders.*

Directions: Parking for DoD ID card holders

July 27:

6:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Base access open for parking 8:30 a.m. – Base access closes for airshow viewing and all late visitors will be turned away at the gate9:00 a.m. – Show Start11:00 a.m. – Show end

Line Up:

For a list of other CFD-related events, click here.

