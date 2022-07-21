WANTED: Bank robbery suspect sought in southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Video of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article. The robbery was carried out on Thursday at about 10 in the morning at the US Bank in the 1100 block of Bonforte Blvd.

If you recognize this person you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.

