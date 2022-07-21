Advertisement

WANTED: Bank robbery suspect sought in southern Colorado

Call 719-553-2502 if you know who this is. Video courtesy Pueblo PD. Robbery happened at US Bank July 21, 2022.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are asking the public for help with identifying a bank robbery suspect.

Video of the suspect can be viewed at the top of this article. The robbery was carried out on Thursday at about 10 in the morning at the US Bank in the 1100 block of Bonforte Blvd.

If you recognize this person you’re asked to call 719-553-2502.

