Union Pacific’s ‘Big Boy No. 4014′ coming to Colorado in late July

File photo of Big Boy 11/25/19 taken near Agate, Colorado. Photo by Kristin Allen.
File photo of Big Boy 11/25/19 taken near Agate, Colorado. Photo by Kristin Allen.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - An iconic locomotive will be hitting the tracks this month as the Union Pacific’s “Big Boy No. 4014″ will be travelling to the Mile High City.

The famed steam locomotive will take a round trip tour from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Denver starting on July 28. Big Boy will be on display in Denver on July 29 at Union Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Both the communities of Denver and Cheyenne have a rich history that goes almost as far back to the foundation of Union Pacific Railroad,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president – Corporate Relations and chief administrative officer. “We are disappointed we cannot have our longer Big Boy tour this year but rekindling our great history with Denver and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo will give us an opportunity to share No. 4014 with the public in 2022.”

Only 25 Big Boy locomotives were built for Union Pacific to haul heavy freight during World War II and out of the eight that are still preserved, No. 4014 is the world’s only functioning Big Boy. It was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941.

