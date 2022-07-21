Advertisement

Suspect runs into Pueblo Safeway during police chase, stolen gun and vehicle recovered

Alonso Sanchez
Alonso Sanchez(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several serious charges following a police chase in Pueblo this week.

Officers reportedly spotted a vehicle with no rear bumper or license plate along Prairie Avenue at about 1:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday. Officers also believed the vehicle matched the description of a car that was reported stolen. When police tried to pull the driver over, a chase started and the suspect vehicle ended up hitting a curb in the 2900 block of W. Northern Avenue. Three people ran out of the suspect vehicle.

“The front seat passenger was apprehended after running into the Safeway (1231 S. Prairie Ave.) bathroom,” part of a news release reads. “He was identified as, 18- year-old, Alonso Sanchez. Evidence was located within the Safeway bathroom that suggested Sanchez attempted to shed clothing in order to disguise himself from officers.”

Officers also found a stolen handgun in the parking lot with six live rounds in the cylinder. During the search of the stolen vehicle, police found a revolver along with .44 Magnum ammo.

Sanchez is charged with possession of a weapon by a previous offender, 1st-degree criminal trespass and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The other two people who fled from the vehicle have not been publicly identified.

