“It’s a never-ending battle:” Colorado Springs park rangers urge hikers not to short-cut or go off designated trails

Red Rock Canyon Open Space
Red Rock Canyon Open Space(KKTV/Kasia Kerridge)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs park rangers are urging hikers to not short-cut or go off designated trails at all local parks.

11 News walked Red Rock Canyon Open Space with park rangers, who year after year see new rouge trails, which are man-made routes caused by hikers short-cutting or go off designated trails.

“It’s a never-ending battle... It’s seemingly pretty innocuous. It’s just wandering off trail a little bit, but as more people do it, it only takes about 10-15 people before we start seeing really serious impacts,” said park ranger Wesley Hermann.

Last year, park rangers and volunteers closed off 18,000 feet of rouge trails just at Red Rock Canyon Open Space. This year, officials expect to do about the same. In recent weeks, 40 volunteers closed off 6,000 feet of rouge trails in just one day.

“We’ve made a lot of progress too, but we’re kind of in that point where we’re chasing our own tails and never quite catching up,” said Hermann.

Park rangers say rouge trails can cause erosion, devegetation and even disrupts wildlife. Make sure to follow trail signage, stay on designated trails, bring a map with you and leave no trace.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

