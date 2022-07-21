Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found in Fremont County recently.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper was able to share some details about the case. According to Sheriff Cooper, his office received a call at about 9 p.m. on Saturday after two bodies were found about eight miles up County Road 67 in the Phantom Canyon area. The area is northeast of Cañon City. Very few details on the victims were made public other than one was a male and one was a female.

Because the bodies were located in an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management, their law enforcement agency was contacted. The BLM asked the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office to assist them in the investigation.

According to Sheriff Cooper, the victims are both from out of state and family had not been notified last time this article was updated Thursday night at 5. At that time, the case was an active homicide investigation.

11 News also has a call out to the BLM and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.