Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Fremont County after 2 bodies were found in Phantom Canyon

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:09 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after two bodies were found in Fremont County recently.

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper was able to share some details about the case. According to Sheriff Cooper, his office received a call at about 9 p.m. on Saturday after two bodies were found about eight miles up County Road 67 in the Phantom Canyon area. The area is northeast of Cañon City. Very few details on the victims were made public other than one was a male and one was a female.

Because the bodies were located in an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management, their law enforcement agency was contacted. The BLM asked the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office to assist them in the investigation.

According to Sheriff Cooper, the victims are both from out of state and family had not been notified last time this article was updated Thursday night at 5. At that time, the case was an active homicide investigation.

11 News also has a call out to the BLM and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’
Mayor Tyler Gibson of Springfield.
Mayor of small Colorado town where the entire police force resigned shares salary details as they search for new chief and officers
African lioness Akili
Lioness born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo killed in Alabama while meeting male lion
Brookylnn Crawford
Teen reported missing from Colorado Springs area found

Latest News

The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
Colorado supermarket attack suspect still deemed incompetent
Bank robbery suspect.
WANTED: Bank robbery suspect sought in southern Colorado
7/21/22
WATCH: Bank robbery suspect in Pueblo
Alonso Sanchez
Suspect runs into Pueblo Safeway during police chase, stolen gun and vehicle recovered