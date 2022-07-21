Colorado supermarket attack suspect still deemed incompetent

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Experts at Colorado’s mental hospital say the man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket last year is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, 16 months after his arrest.

The findings about the mental health of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa were disclosed during a court hearing on Thursday. He is accused of shooting outside the King Soopers store in in March 2021 and then opening fire inside, killing customers, workers and a police officer who tried to stop the attack. Alissa surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him.

The next hearing to assess his mental status is set for October.

