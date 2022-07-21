Advertisement

Colorado supermarket attack suspect still deemed incompetent

The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.
The victims in the King Soopers mass shooting on March 22, 2021.(Families of the victims)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Experts at Colorado’s mental hospital say the man charged with killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket last year is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, 16 months after his arrest.

The findings about the mental health of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa were disclosed during a court hearing on Thursday. He is accused of shooting outside the King Soopers store in in March 2021 and then opening fire inside, killing customers, workers and a police officer who tried to stop the attack. Alissa surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him.

The next hearing to assess his mental status is set for October.

