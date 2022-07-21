Advertisement

Colorado Springs to see more lightning, how to stay safe

Lightning in Gibbs
Lightning in Gibbs(Tonya Wimberley)
By Natalie Devereaux
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:32 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department says prevention is key when it comes to lightning.

This week we have seen multiple instances involving lightning. A local house suffered serious damage after being struck, and several buildings lost power near Woodman and I-25 during a storm according to Colorado Spring Utilities.

CSFD says paying attention to the warning signs can help keep you and your property safe. They tell us if you see a storm rolling in get inside, avoid being in the shower or bath, and stay away from electronics within the home.

If your home is struck by lighting, CSFD says that is always a call to 911 because it could cause damage you do not initially see.

They tell us if you’re outside when a storm hits do not lay down flat, instead crouch down. This reduces your body surface. CSFD tells us people are not often struck by lightning but it can cause serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Mayor Tyler Gibson of Springfield.
Mayor of small Colorado town where the entire police force resigned shares salary details as they search for new chief and officers
Serious crash along Highway 24 7/19/22
Serious crash closes part of Highway 24 northeast of Colorado Springs between Falcon and Peyton
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’
Brookylnn Crawford
Teen reported missing from Colorado Springs area found

Latest News

CSFD explains how to stay safe during storms
Colorado Springs to see more lightning, how to stay safe
they are now hoping to recover $17,000.
WATCH - Colorado Springs couple hoping to recover $17,000 lost to a scam
Drier and Hotter Through Saturday
Drier and hotter to finish the week
Teanna won $3 million through Colorado Lottery's second chance drawing.
Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’