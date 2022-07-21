Colorado Springs to see more lightning, how to stay safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department says prevention is key when it comes to lightning.

This week we have seen multiple instances involving lightning. A local house suffered serious damage after being struck, and several buildings lost power near Woodman and I-25 during a storm according to Colorado Spring Utilities.

CSFD says paying attention to the warning signs can help keep you and your property safe. They tell us if you see a storm rolling in get inside, avoid being in the shower or bath, and stay away from electronics within the home.

If your home is struck by lighting, CSFD says that is always a call to 911 because it could cause damage you do not initially see.

They tell us if you’re outside when a storm hits do not lay down flat, instead crouch down. This reduces your body surface. CSFD tells us people are not often struck by lightning but it can cause serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.