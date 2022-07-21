Advertisement

2 tourists from Colorado injured in crocodile attack in Mexico

The eye of an alligator. This is a stock photo. If this story is about a crocodile, we don't...
The eye of an alligator. This is a stock photo. If this story is about a crocodile, we don't have any stock photos of a crocodile...(Pixabay/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Two U.S. tourists have been injured by a crocodile at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta resort when one went swimming in the ocean at night and the second American went in the water to help the other.

The civil defense office in the western state of Jalisco said the first man suffered bites to his legs, arm, abdomen and chest. The American who went in the water to help him suffered a wound to his hand. The office said both men were given first aid at the scene.

It said both were from Colorado, but did not specify a hometown for either.

