2 killed in rollover outside Alamosa

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon after being thrown from an SUV as it hurtled off a dirt road.

State Patrol says the victims were in a Ford Explorer on Alamosa County Road 155 when the driver lost control on a curve, causing the vehicle to roll over.

“All three occupants were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle,” State Patrol wrote in a news release.

Two of the occupants died at the scene, while the third person was transported by ambulance to an area hospital. Their injuries were not described

Troopers have not specified whether the surviving occupant was the driver or a passenger. No one involved has been identified.

The crash was reported on Alamosa County Road 155 near Highway 285. The area is about 8 miles southwest of Alamosa.

