Woman killed in crash outside Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed and two kids injured after a Jeep and SUV collided on the outskirts of Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers say the Jeep was trying to make a left turn from Highway 45 onto 24th Street and t-boned the oncoming SUV. The abrupt impact sent the SUV spiraling across the road, where it tumbled over and crashed into the traffic light pole. The 34-year-old driver of the SUV died at the scene.

The two kids in the SUV were both transported to the hospital; troopers say their injuries were not serious. The ages of the kids have not been released.

The driver in the Jeep did not need medical treatment.

At the time of this writing, no one involved in the crash has been identified.

