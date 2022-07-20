Advertisement

Teen from Colorado Springs area missing since Monday

Brookylnn Crawford
Brookylnn Crawford(Fountain Police Department/Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police need your help finding a teenager missing for nearly two full days.

Seventeen-year-old Brooklynn Crawford was last seen in the 500 block of Autumn Place at 8:30 Monday night. She has medical issues and needs several medications that were left at home. Her family and law enforcement are worried for her well-being.

Brooklyn is white, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen dressed in a red Fort Carson High School hoodie over a black halter top with either jeans or sweatpants. Her shoes are white Crocs, and she may have on glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Fountain Police Department right away at 719-390-5555 or call 911.

