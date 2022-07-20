Advertisement

Park your motorcycle: Company says handlebar bolt can break

Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break,...
Over 9,300 of three-wheeled Rykers have been recalled because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes Can-Am Ryker motorcycles is warning people not to ride some of them because a handlebar bolt can break, causing loss of steering and raising the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out a statement about the warning on Wednesday for certain 2022 motorcycles made by Bombardier Recreational Products.

The company is recalling over 9,300 of the three-wheeled Rykers. In documents filed with the agency,

Bombardier reported that it had two reports of stem bolts that broke while the cycles were being ridden.

The company is recommending that the motorcycles be parked until repairs are made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Mayor Tyler Gibson of Springfield.
Mayor of small Colorado town where the entire police force resigned shares salary details as they search for new chief and officers
Serious crash along Highway 24 7/19/22
Serious crash closes part of Highway 24 northeast of Colorado Springs between Falcon and Peyton
Maximillion Wood
Family shares powerful message after 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado
Drug bust near Avon, CO 7/13/22.
Authorities find more than 20 pounds of drugs including meth hidden in a vehicle traveling through Colorado

Latest News

hot car death
11-month-old child found dead in car parked at Florida hospice
Brookylnn Crawford
Teen from Colorado Springs area missing since Monday
Freddy Fernandez sits with his fiancé, Vanessa Cruz, and their 8-month-old daughter, Mariana...
Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families
African lioness Akili
Lioness born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo killed in Alabama while meeting male lion
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting