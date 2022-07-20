Man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs to fuel fentanyl addiction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police shared more information on a man suspected of posing as a realtor in Colorado Springs a few days after 11 News started covering the story.

The suspect reportedly admitted to the crimes and said he was stealing to fuel his fentanyl addiction. On Wednesday, CSPD announced the arrest of 37-year-old Brandon Hernandez. Investigators started working on the case in July after they noticed a crime pattern in the Colorado Springs area.

“A male suspect would attend open house events throughout the Front Range, posing as a realtor representing an out-of-state client, and steal items from the residences,” part of a news release by CSPD reads. “Many of the items stolen were high-value pieces of jewelry. The four identified investigations totaled approximately $25,000 in losses, primarily involving open house events and stolen jewelry.”

11 News spoke to one person who said her $2,500 necklace was taken recently at an open house. Investigators were able to identify Hernandez as the suspect and took him into custody with help from the Morrison Police Department on July 15. 11 News started covering the story on July 18. When Hernandez was taken into custody, he was in possession of suspected fentanyl and several pieces of jewelry police believe were stolen. Police then got a search warrant and went through the home of Hernandez, finding about $50,000 worth of jewelry that was likely stolen.

“Hernandez did provide investigators with admissions of his involvement in the thefts and said he did it to support his use of fentanyl,” the news release adds.

One of the potential victims 11 News spoke with said Hernandez was posing as a real estate agent as he toured open houses.

If you believe you were a victim of Brandon Hernandez’s open house/fake realtor scam, please contact your local law enforcement agency. If you are a potential victim and live in Colorado Springs you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

