Lioness born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo killed in Alabama while meeting male lion

African lioness Akili
African lioness Akili(Scott K., Zoological Manager of Predators/The Birmingham Zoo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KKTV) - A zoo is grieving after one of its female lions was killed while being introduced to a male lion.

The Birmingham Zoo had been trying to find a new mate for African lioness Akili after she lost her longtime companion Kwanza last year.

“The loss of an animal is always sad, but when it is sudden and unexpected, that makes it particularly difficult,” Birmingham Zoo president and CEO Chris Pfefferkorn told sister WBRC.

Akili was seriously injured within minutes of meeting lion Josh.

“Despite immediate intervention, she succumbed to her injuries and died,” said Hollie Colahan, Birmingham Zoo’s deputy director.

Akili’s loss is felt more than 1,000 miles away in Colorado Springs, where she was born in 2005. Akili was selected as a partner for Kwanza and departed the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo for Birmingham in 2007. She and Kwanza welcomed five cubs in 2011.

Josh arrived at the zoo just three months ago, and keepers hoped he and Akili would take to each other. Tragically, that wasn’t to be.

WBRC says Josh is remaining at the zoo. Officials are working with the Lion Species Survival Plan to determine the next steps to take.

Akili’s keepers say they are “devastated at this unexpected loss of a long-time favorite animal and member of the zoo family.”

