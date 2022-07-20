Advertisement

Firefighters contain small blaze burning near Captain Jacks trail

An aerial look at firefighters mopping up at a small wildfire within Cheyenne Canon.
An aerial look at firefighters mopping up at a small wildfire within Cheyenne Canon.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:29 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire on a popular mountain bike trail was quickly contained Tuesday night.

Colorado Springs firefighters say lightning in the Cheyenne Canon area ignited a fire along Captain Jacks. The trail runs from Gold Camp Road near tunnel one and intersects with High Drive and Mount Buckhorn. The fire was on the upper portion, closer to the Mount Buckhorn trail.

While the fire was just feet in size -- 30 by 10 -- firefighters with CSFD, El Paso County and the U.S. Forest Service will be back in the area Wednesday monitoring hot spots.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Werners reeled in a massive 48-inch tiger muskie!
Kid lands massive tiger muskie on his first cast of the day at a Colorado reservoir
Serious crash along Highway 24 7/19/22
Serious crash closes part of Highway 24 northeast of Colorado Springs between Falcon and Peyton
Mayor Tyler Gibson of Springfield.
Mayor of small Colorado town where the entire police force resigned shares salary details as they search for new chief and officers
Maximillion Wood
Family shares powerful message after 4-year-old killed by falling tree in Colorado
Drug bust near Avon, CO 7/13/22.
Authorities find more than 20 pounds of drugs including meth hidden in a vehicle traveling through Colorado

Latest News

Tyler Mitchell is wanted for murder.
Man suspected of murdering a woman arrested in Colorado
A crowd gathered at midnight July 20, 2022, in Aurora for a candelight vigil honoring the...
Remembering the lives lost 10 years after the Aurora theater shooting
Photos of suspect's tire.
Tire ‘tore through’ victim’s windshield along I-25 in Colorado, authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
Aspiring drivers can now take their driving test online in lieu of in-person testing.
Aspiring drivers in Colorado can now take permit test online, but at a cost