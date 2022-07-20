Firefighters contain small blaze burning near Captain Jacks trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A small fire on a popular mountain bike trail was quickly contained Tuesday night.

Colorado Springs firefighters say lightning in the Cheyenne Canon area ignited a fire along Captain Jacks. The trail runs from Gold Camp Road near tunnel one and intersects with High Drive and Mount Buckhorn. The fire was on the upper portion, closer to the Mount Buckhorn trail.

While the fire was just feet in size -- 30 by 10 -- firefighters with CSFD, El Paso County and the U.S. Forest Service will be back in the area Wednesday monitoring hot spots.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a lightning strike that caused a 30’x10’ #grassfire off the upper Captain Jacks Trail. FF’ put a control line around the small fire. CSFD is working with USFS and El Paso County to bring crews back tomorrow to monitor for hot spots pic.twitter.com/8SKcJ3ed9o — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 20, 2022

