Colorado mom wins $3 million thanks to a ‘second chance’

Generic of money.
Generic of money.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:27 PM MDT
PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman won $3 million thanks to a non-winning scratch ticket!

According to the Colorado Lottery, Teanna went to the lotto headquarters in Pueblo to collect a batch of scratch tickets on Wednesday. While turning in her tickets, she won big through the “second chance drawing” of a non-winning scratch ticket.

“With three small children and an ailing Mom, Teanna just moved from Castle Rock to Peyton to cut costs and help her Mom,” part of a news release from the Colorado Lottery reads. “She plans to take her kids to Disney World and has dreams of buying a ranch. She won $3 million dollars from a $50 Scratch Mega Money Scratch game, submitted way back in October 2020.”

Scratch players are able to scan their non-winning tickets into the Lottery app to be entered in the second chance drawing. Click here for more details.

