DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado’s Capitol building was evacuated Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat.

Colorado State Patrol provided a brief update at about 1 p.m. stating the evacuation was taking place out of “an abundance of caution.”

The threat was still under investigation as of 1:10 p.m.

CAPITOL SITUATION: The state Capitol building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution for a bomb threat while security personnel determine the credibility of the threat. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) July 20, 2022

