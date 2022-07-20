Aspiring drivers in Colorado can now take permit test online, but at a cost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Aspiring drivers in Colorado can now take the permit test online, but it will cost you.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced last Tuesday that Coloradans can test for an instruction permit online at any time, anywhere, no appointment needed as long as they have internet access and a working webcam, by taking the @Home Driving Knowledge Tests.

Previously, aspiring drivers had to schedule a visit to a Colorado driver license office to take the test, or do so through a driving school. Now, to take your test online, you can pay $6.50 for your first attempt, and $17.65 for subsequent attempts.

“A concern that people have is doing a test at home, that they could cheat... They have things built into the testing process like academic testing that has been online for a long time to detect that. If it detects that you’re cheating, it’ll kick you out of the test and it won’t let you go back into it for 7 days,” said Mark Stolberg, vice president of training at Master Drive in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the addition of @Home Driving Knowledge Tests is part of the DMV’s sweeping efforts to better serve Coloradans and provide a 21st Century customer experience.

Master Drive has seen the demographic of aspiring drivers move higher up in age in recent years.

“It used to be everybody had to go get their license right at 15, and that has backed off a lot over probably the last decade or so. A lot of it is the students don’t have to drive and they can have social interactions without having to go to their friends,” said Stolberg.

After completing and passing an @Home Driving Knowledge Test, aspiring drivers will need to schedule a visit to a State driver license office to get an instruction permit. Coloradans can schedule an appointment after completing their exam at DMV.Colorado.gov/AppointmentScheduling.

