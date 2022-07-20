Advertisement

4 injured in Alamosa County collision; drugs, alcohol suspected factors

By Lindsey Grewe
Jul. 20, 2022
ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An intoxicated driver was responsible for a crash that injured four in Alamosa County, according to State Patrol.

The collision happened just after 9 Tuesday night on Highway 160 between Monte Vista and Alamosa.

State Patrol says the driver of a westbound Toyota 4-Runner made a sudden turn from Highway 160 onto County Road 100 and crossed into the eastbound lanes right in the path of an oncoming Chevy Equinox. The vehicles smashed into each other, injuring both drivers and two passengers. Troopers have not specified which vehicle the passengers were in.

One of the passengers suffered serious injuries; their condition is unknown as of Wednesday morning. The injuries to the three others were described as minor to moderate.

Troopers say alcohol and drugs both contributed to the crash. The driver accused of causing the crash has been identified as 41-year-old Cara McClendon of New Mexico.

