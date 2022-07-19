Tire ‘tore through’ victim’s windshield along I-25 in Colorado, authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect

DENVER (KKTV) - Police in Denver are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a hit-and-run suspect.

According to Denver Police, someone was travelling along I-25 southbound when a wheel dislodged from their vehicle. The wheel bounced on the highway and “tore through” the victim’s windshield, according to police. The victim was seriously hurt and the driver who left the scene has yet to be identified.

“The driver fled the scene of this crash without stopping or leaving information required by law,” part of a crime alert poster reads.

The victim was injured near Alameda Avenue at about 11:36 p.m. on July 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.

